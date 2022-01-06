Ireland to drop Covid-19 test requirement for vaccinated arrivals

Unvaccinated travellers will still be required to show a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
40 min ago

DUBLIN (REUTERS) - Ireland will no longer require vaccinated arriving travellers to present a negative Covid-19 test, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Wednesday (Jan 5).

A government spokesman said the change will take effect on Thursday.

Unvaccinated travellers will still be required to show a negative polymerase chain reaction test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Ireland introduced the testing measure a month ago to slow the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Omicron now accounts for almost all Irish infections, which have rocketed to record levels in the last two weeks.

Mr Martin also said he believed the country's current restrictions to slow the spread of infection are effective and that it remained to be seen whether health chiefs will suggest any changes later this week.

The government tightened Covid-19 restrictions last month, shutting nightclubs and ordering pubs and restaurants to close at 8pm.

"There will be a challenging number of weeks in January. The next week or ten days will give us more evidence in terms of the impact of this variant on severity of illness and that will inform decisions on a broad range of issues," Mr Martin told a news conference.

More On This Topic
Ireland smashes daily Covid-19 case record
UK weighs dropping pre-departure Covid-19 tests for visitors
Related Stories
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Studies suggest why Omicron is less severe: It spares the lungs
Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO
S'pore must expect new wave of cases in coming days due to Omicron: Lawrence Wong
More contagious, less severe: What we know about Omicron
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
Omicron may double risk of getting infected on planes
What are the unique symptoms of Omicron?
Israel to offer fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose in bid to outpace Omicron
Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.