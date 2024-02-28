Heatwaves may be driving whale decline in the Pacific: Study

PARIS – The number of North Pacific humpback whales plummeted by 20 per cent in less than a decade, with marine heatwaves suspected to be the main culprit, according to a study released on Feb 28 that spells a troubled future for the majestic sea mammals.

Thanks to conservation efforts and the end of commercial whaling in 1976, the region’s humpback population steadily increased until 2012.

But over the last decade, whale numbers have declined sharply, researchers reported in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

A team of 75 scientists compiled the largest photo-identification dataset ever created for a large marine mammal to track North Pacific humpback populations from 2002 to 2021.

Using images of the whale’s unique tails the team was able to log some 200,000 sightings of more than 33,000 individuals.

Up to 2012, the humpback population steadily increased, and it was widely assumed it would eventually level off at their natural “carrying capacity” – the number of whales the ocean can support.

Instead, they saw a steep population decline.

From 2012 to 2021, the number of humpbacks fell by 20 percent from some 33,000 individuals to just over 26,600.

For a subset of whales that wintered in Hawaii, the drop was even more pronounced at 34 per cent.

That turned out to be a highly significant difference.

From 2014 through 2016, the strongest and longest marine heatwave ever recorded ravaged the Pacific north-east, with temperature anomalies sometimes exceeding three to six deg C, altering the marine ecosystem and the availability of humpback prey.

“My jaw was on the floor,” study author Ted Cheeseman, whale biologist and a PhD student at Southern Cross University in New South Wales, told AFP.

“This is a much bigger signal than we expected. Our estimation is that about 7,000 whales mostly starved to death,” he said.

It is normal even in healthy populations for numbers to fluctuate, but such an abrupt decline for a long-lived species points to a major disruption in the oceans.