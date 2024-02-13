The world’s spectacular animal migrations are dwindling

Fishing, fences and development are fast-tracking extinctions. Migratory species face a greater threat.

Richard Fuller, Daniel Dunn and Lily Bentley

The famous monarch butterfly migrates from the United States to Mexico. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Feb 13, 2024, 05:00 PM
Published
Feb 13, 2024, 05:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In 1875, trillions of Rocky Mountain locusts gathered and began migrating across the western United States in search of food. The enormous swarm covered an area larger than California. Three decades later, these grasshoppers were extinct.

This fate is all too common for migratory species. Their journeys can make them especially vulnerable to hunting or fishing. They may move between countries, meaning protecting the species in one jurisdiction is not enough. And it is hard for us to even know if they are in trouble.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top