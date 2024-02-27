Nearly 500 rhinos killed as poaching increases in Southern Africa

JOHANNESBURG - Conservationists raised the alarm on Feb 27 as South Africa reported a sharp increase in rhino poaching, with almost 500 animals killed in 2023.

The country is home to a large majority of the world’s rhinos and a hotspot for poaching, which is driven by demand from Asia, where horns are used in traditional medicine for their supposed therapeutic effect.

The environment ministry said that despite government efforts to tackle the illicit trade, 499 of the thick-skinned herbivores were killed in 2023, mostly in state-run parks.

This represents an 11 per cent increase over the 2022 figure.

The figures paint “a worrying picture”, conservation group Save the Rhino International said, calling for more resources to be urgently deployed against poaching rings.

“There isn’t an overnight solution, but with a rhino poached every 17 hours in South Africa, we can’t afford to lose any more time,” said the group’s chief executive Jo Shaw.

The lion’s share were poached in eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, with the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi park – Africa’s oldest reserve – alone losing 307 animals, according to the Government.

“This is the highest poaching loss within this province,” said South Africa’s Environment Minister Barbara Creecy. “Multi-disciplinary teams continue to work tirelessly in an attempt to slow this relentless pressure.”

Hopes and concerns

In recent years, the authorities have tightened security, particularly around the Kruger National Park, a tourist magnet bordering Mozambique that has seen its rhino population fall drastically from more than 10,000 to less than 3,000 over the past 15 years.

This has resulted in lower losses there – 78 rhinos were killed in 2023, 37 per cent fewer than in 2022.

But it has also pushed poachers towards regional and private reserves like Hluhluwe-Imfolozi.

Law enforcement agencies arrested 49 suspected poachers in KwaZulu-Natal last year, Ms Creecy said.

Across the country, 45 poachers and horn traffickers were convicted in court, she added.

Among them was a former field ranger sentenced to 10 years behind bars for killing a rhino he later claimed had charged at him.