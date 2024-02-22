Whales 'cannot out-sing' human noise pollution

PARIS - Baleen whales have evolved a special voice box to help them to sing underwater – but this could also make them uniquely vulnerable to being drowned out by human noise pollution, according to new research published on Feb 21.

Complex whale melodies, first recorded some 50 years ago, are known to play a key role in the social and reproductive communication of these massive marine mammals.

While toothed whales have a nasal vocal organ, filter-feeding baleen whales use a larynx, although scientists had not figured out exactly how it created the vocalisations.

In a new study published in the journal Nature, a team of scientists in Denmark, Austria, and the United States examined the larynxes of three stranded baleen whales – the sei, minke, and humpback species – using scanning and modelling techniques to reconstruct how they produce sound.

They found several differences from land mammals, including a U-shaped structure instead of vocal cords, that allows them to generate their low-frequency songs.

“We’ve never seen this in any other animal,” lead author Coen Elemans, professor of bioacoustics at the University of Southern Denmark, told AFP.

“This is a completely novel adaptation, and we think this allowed these large whales to make sound in the water while basically holding their breath.”

But the scientists also found a potentially serious challenge for the whales: the struggle to make themselves heard over noise pollution from ships.

No escape

Computer models showed that baleen whale songs can travel long distances through water, but at a maximum depth of 100m and at a frequency of up to 300 Hz – within the range noise made by shipping vessels.

This means that whales in a noisy ocean soundscape are essentially trying to talk across a busy motorway or at a loud party: the further away you are, the less you’ll be able to hear, Prof Elemans said.

“It’s really sad that baleen whale vocalisations exactly overlap with the sounds we make, predominantly with shipping noise, and there is no way for the whales to sing louder, at a higher frequency, or deeper in the water,” Prof Elemans said.

“These animals really can’t escape this, and we really need to mitigate the noise we make.”