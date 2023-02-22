For two Russian women, the war in Ukraine stirs pride or fear

MOSCOW – For two Russian women, both with Yekaterina in their names, the war in Ukraine has stirred up very different emotions. One supports President Vladimir Putin and expects victory, while the other opposes Mr Putin and thinks Russia will lose.

A year since Mr Putin sent troops into Ukraine, the views of Russia’s 145 million people about the war are still difficult to discern, though official opinion polls say the President’s approval rating remains at around 80 per cent.

Ms Yekaterina, 38, is a supporter of Mr Putin and believes that Russia will ultimately triumph, even though it is now fighting a Ukraine backed by the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organisation military alliance.

Her flat in southern Moscow is packed full of bags of donated clothes and boxes of food that she has collected to send to Russian-controlled Donbas, where many people have been left homeless by the war.

“When my boyfriend went off to fight as a volunteer, I understood that I had to do something to help,” she said, asking for her surname not to be used for fear of online abuse from supporters of Ukraine.

“We need to help to defend our country, our families, those who are close to us and all of Russia,” she said, adding that she supported Mr Putin and the current path of the Kremlin leadership.

In her flat, she sorted dozens of bags, carefully labelling those containing winter clothes, fur-lined boots and baby clothes, sometimes discarding boots that were not in good enough condition.

Polling by the independent Levada Centre indicates around 75 per cent of Russians support the Russian military, while 19 per cent do not and 6 per cent don’t know. Three-quarters of Russians expect Russia to be victorious.

Many diplomats and analysts doubt the figures.

“I support the President and think he is working well,” Ms Yekaterina said. “Russia will be victorious – unequivocally.”

Two views

Just 10 kilometres south, another Ms Yekaterina has a completely different view. Ms Yekaterina Varenik, 26, who used to work at state-controlled gas giant Gazprom, hates the war and publicly opposes Mr Putin.

After a Russian strike on Dnipro last month, she held up a placard reading “Ukrainians are not our enemies but our brothers” in front of the Moscow statue of Lesya Ukrainka, a Ukrainian poet.

Her flat echoes with emptiness. Everything has been sold or stored as she packs up to leave Russia for Kyrgyzstan to join her husband, who left soon after Mr Putin ordered troops into Ukraine.

Ms Varenik recalled the shock and emotion of first hearing the war had started on Feb 24, 2022. Like many Russians, she has close familial and friendship networks which criss-crossed the borders of post-Soviet Russia and Ukraine.

She remembers holidaying in Ukraine as a child. Now her family is divided by several closed borders and impassable front lines.