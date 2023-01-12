War in Ukraine but life on Russia’s home front surprisingly normal

It had been a year since I last visited Russia. Back then, most people I met thought the prospects of a war with Ukraine were very remote, despite the massive build-up of troops on the border.

So I was curious to see how attitudes had changed since then. Equally important was to see for myself how the war had changed life in Russia.

The first surprise was how normal life was. Despite all the media reports of doom and gloom as a result of Western sanctions, everything worked just as before.

Domestic banking continued apace, salaries and pensions were paid on time, ubiquitous e-commerce was bustling with activity, the shops were stuffed with food and consumer goods. In St Petersburg, at least, I struggled to notice any change in daily life compared with January 2021.

Yet, digging deeper revealed that the impact of sanctions was there. One issue that kept popping up was that of spare car parts, which had become noticeably more expensive. But even there, new supplies are being shipped now.

This went pretty much for everything else consumer-orientated. There were no shortages, even of Western goods such as whisky – the supermarket shelves were fully stocked.

European Union travel restrictions have had their effect – but nothing like the measures introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic. People can still travel to many countries, including Turkey, Egypt or the Gulf states.

Business people, particularly those in the import and export sector, complain of supply chain difficulties. But, after a few months of chaos, businesses have found new shipping routes via third countries such as Turkey or Kazakhstan.

An acquaintance who works in a defence-related sector laughed at the suggestion that Russia could run out of missiles. He told me the defence industry had been stockpiling essential parts for years and was also using more locally sourced alternatives, though that cannot be verified. The rest can still be bought – albeit at inflated prices. The real problem is not a lack of parts, but the capacity to scale up production to meet growing military orders.

The general impression I got from conversations with people in different industries was that their main focus is on adapting to the new normal. Many things will be less efficient and more expensive, but the Russian economy will not collapse.

If this is a crisis for Russia – which it is – it’s nothing like the turmoil of the early 1990s when the state, society and economy were all collapsing at the same time.