Turkey's Erdogan says discussed avenues to end war in Ukraine, in latest bid to mediate

LVIV, UKRAINE (BLOOMBERG) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he discussed avenues to end Russia’s war during talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, as well as conditions for a possible prisoners exchange.

The comments came after the Turkish leader met in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv with President Volodymyr Zelensky and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday (Aug 18).

Erdogan said he would follow up on the discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I maintain my belief that the war will come to an end at the negotiation table,” Erdogan said in statements after the meeting broadcast by Turkey’s A Haber. “The focus of the talks was how to ultimately end the war.”

Erdogan, who met with Putin in Sochi two weeks ago, has pushed for a mediating role between the Kremlin and Ukraine. Even as the Turkish leader has maintained his contacts with Putin, his government has maintained military links with Ukraine and supplies Kyiv with drones to help counter the invasion.

Zelensky said peace talks with Moscow are possible only after Ukrainian territories, occupied by Russian troops, are liberated.

While Erdogan has condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine, Turkey has refrained from adopting US and European sanctions against Moscow.

Erdogan brokered an agreement in late July on Ukrainian grain exports, and also offered Istanbul as location for Russia-Ukraine talks in March. Those contacts have since been dropped.

Moscow has come to view Erdogan as a potential go-between in the conflict, according to two people familiar with the Kremlin’s thinking, who asked not to be identified because the matter is sensitive.