Kyiv strikes Russian-held area in southern Ukraine in rocket attack

KYIV (REUTERS) - Ukraine launched long-range rocket attacks on Russian forces in southern Ukraine and destroyed an ammunition store, its military said, as Russia continued to pound the country's east.

The strike on Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region killed 52 people, Ukraine's military said on Tuesday (July 12). The town's Russia-installed authorities said that at least seven people had been killed and around 70 injured, Russia's Tass news agency reported.

The strike came after Washington supplied Ukraine with advanced HIMARS mobile artillery systems which Kyiv says its forces are using with growing efficiency.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts.

"Based on the results of our rocket and artillery units, the enemy lost 52 (people), an Msta-B howitzer, a mortar and seven armoured and other vehicles, as well as an ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka," Ukraine's southern military command said in statement.

Pro-Russian officials said the strike killed civilians.

The area is of strategic importance because of its Black Sea access, once thriving agricultural industry and location just north of Russian-annexed Crimea.

Unverified videos posted on social media showed an immense fireball erupting into the night sky. Images released by Russian state media showed a wasteland covered in rubble and the remains of buildings.

An official from the Russian-backed local administration said that Ukraine had used the HIMARS missiles and that they had destroyed warehouses containing saltpetre, a chemical compound which can be used to make fertiliser or gunpowder.

"There are still many people under the rubble. The injured are being taken to the hospital, but many people are blocked in their apartments and houses," Mr Vladimir Leontyev, head of the Russia-installed Kakhovka District military-civilian administration, was quoted by Tass as saying.

He said that warehouses, shops, a pharmacy, gas stations and a church had been hit.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the kind of weapon used.

Russia continued to pound eastern Ukraine in an effort to gain control of Donetsk province and the entire industrial Donbas region. Moscow earlier this month captured Luhansk province, which makes up the rest of the Donbas.

Russia says it wants to wrest the Donbas from Ukraine on behalf of Moscow-backed separatists in two self-proclaimed people's republics whose independence it recognised on the eve of the war.