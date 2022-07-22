Ukraine, Russia ink deal to reopen grain export ports

ISTANBUL (REUTERS, AFP) - Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on Friday (July 22) to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, raising hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased.

The two countries are among the world’s top food exporters and Moscow’s Feb 24 invasion has blockaded Ukrainian ports, stranding dozens of ships, leaving 20 million tonnes of grain stuck in silos and driving up world grain prices.

The accord crowned two months of talks brokered by the United Nations and Turkey aimed at what UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called a “package” that would both restore Ukrainian grain exports while easing Russian grain and fertiliser shipments despite tough Western sanctions on Moscow.

Mr Guterres said the accord opens the way to significant volumes of commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny, and the UN would set up a coordination centre to monitor implementation of the deal.

But fighting raged on unabated in Ukraine’s east and, underlining deep-seated enmity and mistrust driving the worst conflict in Europe since World War II, Russian and Ukrainian representatives declined to sit at the same table at the ceremony, and the display of the two countries’ flags was adjusted so that they were no longer next to one other.

“In case of provocations, (there will be) an immediate military response” by Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.

Russia and Ukraine sent their defence and infrastructure ministers, respectively, to Istanbul for the signing ceremony, also attended by Mr Guterres and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

A blockade of Ukrainian ports by Russia’s Black Sea fleet has worsened global supply chain bottlenecks and, along with sweeping Western sanctions, stoked galloping inflation in food and energy prices around the world.

Moscow has denied responsibility for the worsening food crisis, blaming instead Western sanctions for slowing its own food and fertiliser exports and Ukraine for mining the approaches to its Black Sea ports.