Zelensky hails Turkish leader's visit as Russian strikes batter Kharkiv in Ukraine

LVIV, UKRAINE (AFP) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (Aug 18) hailed a visit to his war-ravaged country from Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan as Russian strikes battered the eastern region of Kharkiv, leaving several dead and dozens injured.

In a separate meeting with UN chief Antonio Guterres, Mr Zelensky called on the UN to ensure security at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, where increased fighting has raised fears of a nuclear incident.

"The visit of the President of Turkey to Ukraine is a powerful message of support from such a powerful country," Mr Zelensky said in a statement, adding that they would discuss cereals exports and Zaporizhzhia.

Mr Erdogan and Guterres, who were due to hold a press conference with Mr Zelensky in Lviv, were key brokers of a deal last month allowing the resumption of grain exports from Ukraine after Russia's invasion blocked essential global supplies.

On Thursday, the 25th cargo ship departed Ukraine under the deal and Mr Zelensky said he and Mr Guterres had "agreed to continue the coordination of the grain initiative implementation. We also discussed the possible directions of its development".

Kharkiv strikes

Mr Erdogan, who has significant geopolitical rivalries with the Kremlin but maintains a close working relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, met with the Russian leader less than two weeks ago in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

The early morning strikes across the city of Kharkiv and nearby Krasnograd, meanwhile, left at least six dead and 25 injured, just one day after Russian bombardments killed 13 in the Kharkiv city.

Regional governor Oleg Synegubov posted images from the scene of one Kharkiv strike showing the smouldering remains of several burnt-out buildings and twisted wreckage of destroyed vehicles nearby.

A spokesman for the regional prosecutor's office said the latest tally showed four were killed and 22 injured in Kharkiv city with another two killed and three injured in Krasnograd further south-west.

"Kharkiv. 175 days of horror. Daily terror, missile strikes on residential areas and civilians," a senior presidential aide, Mr Mykhaylo Podolyak, wrote on social media.

The UN chief is slated to travel on Friday to Odesa, one of three ports involved in the grain exports deal - hammered out in July under the aegis of the UN with Ankara's mediation.

He will then head to Turkey to visit the Joint Coordination Centre, the body tasked with overseeing the accord.