Chinese defence chief’s latest visit to Russia underscores ties but also notable for what he did not say

LONDON – Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu has wrapped up a week-long visit to Russia and Belarus, clearly designed to signal that Beijing has no intention of bowing to Western pressure to isolate Moscow.

At the same time, he also used his visit to trace the limits of his country’s military links with Russia, which – as he put it – offer an alternative security vision for the world but should be regarded as an anti-Western alliance.

General Li’s tour coincided with a trilateral summit last Friday among US President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in America that sets forth what Mr Biden has described as “a new era of cooperation”. Beijing has denounced this.

Since he became Defence Minister in March, Gen Li’s movements have been carefully choreographed to underline Beijing’s strategic preferences.

His first overseas trip, in April, was also to Moscow. In total, he has met his Russian counterpart, General Sergei Shoigu, no fewer than three times

Gen Li’s trip to Belarus last Thursday is also a diplomatic milestone since it is the first time in five years that a Chinese military chief has visited Russia’s closest European ally.

Meanwhile – and apart from brief social encounters on the margins of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in June – the Chinese defence chief has rebuffed offers to meet officially with his US counterpart, Mr Lloyd Austin.

Gen Li’s Moscow visit last week was also timed to coincide with Russia’s Conference on International Security, a yearly get-together staged over the past decade by the government in conjunction with an arms fair.

The event has never attracted much attention, but this year the Russian authorities were keen to heighten its profile, and the Chinese were willing to help.

Much of Gen Li’s speech at this event consisted of predictable references to Beijing’s new Global Security Initiative (GSI), unveiled by President Xi Jinping earlier this year and touted as China’s alternative to security arrangements sponsored by the West.

Gen Li hailed China’s determination “to fulfil our international obligations in building and protecting world peace”.

And in an indirect swipe at the United States, he presented the GSI as an alternative to those who believe that international security should be “the exclusive privileges of individual states”, or those who seek “to restrain and suppress other countries”.

“For the sake of a safer world, we need to support each other in countering the military hegemony of those who poke into other countries’ affairs everywhere,” Gen Li said, in the most pointed remarks of his Moscow speech.