Biden salutes 'new era' of united Japan, South Korea in face of China

CAMP DAVID - US President Joe Biden on Friday hailed a “new era” of unity with the leaders of South Korea and Japan as the allies unveiled new three-way security cooperation, at a first-of-a-kind summit that has already rattled China.

Going tieless in the Camp David presidential retreat, Mr Biden praised the “political courage” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in turning the page on historical animosity.

“Our countries are stronger – and the world will be safer – as we stand together. I know that’s a belief that we all three share,” he told them, as he opened the talks in the mountains west of Washington.

Mr Biden said the three would pursue “this new era of cooperation and renew our resolve to serve as a force of good across the Indo-Pacific and, quite frankly, around the world.”

The two treaty-bound US allies largely see eye to eye on the world – and together are the base for some 84,500 US troops – but such a summit would have been unthinkable until recently due to the legacy of Japan’s harsh 1910-1945 occupation of the Korean peninsula.

But Mr Yoon, taking political risks at home, has turned the page by resolving a dispute over wartime forced labour, and now calling Japan a partner at a time of high tensions with both China and North Korea.

“Today will be remembered as a historic day, where we established a firm institutional basis and commitments to the trilateral partnership,” Mr Yoon said.

The three leaders will agree to a multi-year plan of regular exercises in all domains, going beyond one-off drills in response to North Korea, and will announce a “commitment to consult” during crises, said Mr Jake Sullivan, Mr Biden’s national security adviser.

The leaders will also agree to share real-time data on North Korea and to hold summits every year, officials said.

Camp David marks the first time the three countries’ leaders have met for a standalone summit, not on the sidelines of a larger event, and is the first diplomatic event since 2015 at the resort, which is synonymous with Middle East peacemaking.

‘You can never become a Westerner’

Mr Sullivan said the summit would have an “affirmative vision” on how the countries can deliver together and was “not taking aim at a country.”

But Mr Rahm Emanuel, the blunt-speaking US ambassador to Japan, took another tone when he previewed the summit, saying that the three powers “created something that is exactly what China was hoping would never happen.”

For Mr Emanuel, the former congressman turned ambassador, China should understand one thing: “We are the rising power; they are declining.”