The US-Japan-Korea pact: more like the Quad than an ‘Asian Nato’

The trilateral agreement lacks a key Nato feature but is nonetheless bad news for Beijing

Denny Roy
(From left) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Camp David, Maryland on Aug 18. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
43 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In their first stand-alone trilateral summit, the leaders of the United States, Japan and South Korea met at the US president’s rural retreat in Camp David, Maryland on Aug 18. As expected, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol reached an agreement on enhanced security cooperation including annual trilateral military exercises, regular meetings among the three leaders and their top cabinet officials, and closer coordination of their respective defences against ballistic missiles.

Officials and government-controlled media of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) have condemned US-Japan-South Korea trilateralism as a “small Asian Nato” that somehow is both “doomed to fail” and will bring “geopolitical tragedy” upon the region.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top