Britain's new PM Truss draws scathing reaction from Moscow; Ukraine's Zelensky expects cooperation

LONDON - Russian politicians and media lined up on Monday to heap scorn on Britain's next prime minister, Liz Truss, predicting her ascent to power would do nothing to improve dire relations.

Within hours of her victory in a contest to lead the ruling Conservative party, Ms Truss was subjected to unflattering comparisons with her role model Margaret Thatcher, and warnings that she would struggle to cope with a looming energy crisis.

Nationalist lawmaker Leonid Slutsky said she would probably have to tell Britons to "turn out the lights" as energy bills soar.

"It is not Russia and its president who are to blame here, but the thoughtless sanctions policy of Downing Street," he wrote on Telegram.

Mr Konstantin Kosachev, a member of the upper house of parliament, said Ms Truss was trying to take on Thatcher's "Iron Lady" mantle but it was "not yet noticeable that the new prime minister has enough iron arguments for the population".

The popular tabloid paper Komsomolskaya Pravda reminded its readers of a gaffe Ms Truss made on a trip to Moscow in February as foreign minister. It said that, compared to her, outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson "looks like a real giant of thought".

Ms Truss has been the target of withering comments from Moscow since she visited as part of a fruitless drive by Western politicians to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov complained at the time that facts "bounced off" her.

Then, a Russian newspaper reported that she had inadvertently told Mr Lavrov Britain would never recognise Moscow's sovereignty over two Russian cities, Rostov and Voronezh, and needed to be corrected by her ambassador.

The Kremlin said this showed Western leaders' poor grasp of geopolitical realities, but Britain said Ms Truss had simply misheard a question from Mr Lavrov.

Commentators said the British politician likely thought Mr Lavrov was referring to Donetsk and Luhansk - the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian separatists.