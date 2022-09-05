Liz Truss is next UK prime minister after vote by Tory party members

LONDON - Liz Truss will be the UK's next prime minister after being voted in as leader of the governing Conservative Party by grassroots members on Monday.

Her election by an estimated 172,000 Tory party members was sparked by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation in July.

She defeated her rival Rishi Sunak, a former finance minister.

Ms Truss, 47, will be the United Kingdom's third female prime minister after Margaret Thatcher (1979 to 1990) and Theresa May (2016-2019).

Ms Truss and Mr Sunak, 42, have spent the last eight weeks rallying support among Conservative Party members who cast the final vote on Monday.

Mr Johnson resigned following a slew of scandals and resignations from his government.

Ms Truss garnered 81,326 votes (57.4 per cent), against Mr Sunak's 60,399 (42.6 per cent) of the eligible votes.

In a speech after winning the contest, Ms Truss said she will deliver a plan to lower taxes and boost economic growth.

“I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills, but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply,” Ms Truss said.

 

