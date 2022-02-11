Russia says facts 'bounce off' Britain's Liz Truss in tense encounter

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russia's foreign minister accused his British counterpart on Thursday (Feb 10) of grandstanding and refusing to listen, at a rancorous encounter that highlighted the gulf between them over the Ukraine crisis.

Sergei Lavrov told a joint news conference with Britain's Liz Truss that their meeting had felt like a conversation between mute and deaf people.

"They say Russia is waiting until the ground freezes like a stone so its tanks can easily cross into Ukrainian territory,"he said.

"I think the ground was like that today with our British colleagues, from which numerous facts that we produced bounced off."

Truss challenged Lavrov directly over his assertion that Russia is not threatening anyone with its build-up of troops and weaponry near Ukraine's borders.

"I can't see any other reason for having 100,000 troops stationed on the border, apart from to threaten Ukraine. And if Russia is serious about diplomacy, they need to remove those troops and desist from the threats," she said.

Lavrov said it was regrettable that Russia was being asked to withdraw troops from its own territory.

Russia's Kommersant newspaper quoted two diplomatic sources as saying that, during their earlier closed-door meeting, Lavrov had asked Truss if she recognised Russian sovereignty over Rostov and Voronezh - two regions in the south of the country where Russia has been building up its forces.

Kommersant said Truss replied that Britain would never recognise them as Russian, and had to be corrected by her ambassador.