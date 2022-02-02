US troops set to be deployed to eastern Europe in the coming days

WASHINGTON (AFP/REUTERS) - President Joe Biden has approved additional US military deployments to eastern Europe amid a stand-off with Russia over Ukraine, and the Pentagon is expected to announce on Wednesday (Feb 2) that troops will be deployed in the coming days, a US official said.

Mr Biden has formally approved the troop movements, the official told Reuters.

The US military last week put about 8,500 troops on alert to be ready to be deployed to Europe if needed, potentially on very short notice, in the latest effort to reassure jittery Nato allies in the face of a Russian military build-up near Ukraine.

Around 2,000 troops will be sent from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland and Germany, while another 1,000 already in Germany will be moved to Romania, media reports said, citing US political and defence officials.

“The Department of Defence will reposition certain Europe-based units further east, forward-deploy additional US-based units to Europe, and maintain the heightened state of readiness of response forces” to meet commitments to Nato, a senior official in the Biden administration said.

“These forces are not going to fight in Ukraine. They are not permanent moves. They respond to current conditions,” the official said, referring to Russia’s placement of more than 100,000 troops along with heavy offensive weapons along Ukraine’s border.