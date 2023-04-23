Britain gears up for King Charles III's coronation

LONDON - King Charles III will be officially crowned king in May, in a solemn religious service eight months after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The set-piece coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6 is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised.

He will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066.

Outside of Britain, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

His second wife Camilla will be crowned queen.

For the royals, the occasion – described by the government as a “new chapter in our magnificent national story” – is a cause for celebration.

There are commemorative coins and chinaware as well as a special recipe – coronation quiche – and a series of celebratory events throughout the weekend.

But with two weeks to go, there has been grumbling about the cost and signs of public apathy, as well as plans for republican protests.

Cost

The ceremony itself, expected to be about an hour long, sees the Crown Jewels and the Coronation Chair take centre stage at the abbey.

The jewels are normally kept under lock and key at the Tower of London, while the chair has been used at every coronation ceremony since 1308.

Despite the ancient rituals of blessing a monarch with consecrated holy oil, there will be some nods to modernity.

The King Charles and Camilla’s grandchildren will take part in the ceremony, watched by more than 2,000 invited dignitaries – a quarter of those in attendance in 1953.

Among them will be King Charles’s younger son, Prince Harry, despite his stinging criticisms of royal life since moving to California three years ago.