Prince Charles' succession stirs Caribbean calls to remove monarch as head of state

KINGSTON - The ascension of King Charles to the British throne has stirred renewed calls from politicians for former colonies in the Caribbean to remove the monarch as their head of state.

Prince Charles succeeds his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who ruled for 70 years and died Thursday afternoon.

The prime minister of Jamaica said the country would mourn Queen Elizabeth, and his counterpart in Antigua and Barbuda ordered flags raised at half-mast until the day of her burial.

But in some quarters, there are doubts about the role a distant monarch should play in the 21st century.

Tide against the monarchy

Earlier this year, some Commonwealth leaders expressed unease at a summit in Kigali, Rwanda, about the passage of leadership of the 54-nation club from Queen Elizabeth to Prince Charles. And an eight-day tour in March by now heir-to-the-throne Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas was marked by calls for reparation payments and an apology for slavery.

Barbados, one of a dozen Caribbean nations that are Commonwealth members, ditched the Queen as head of state last year. Jamaica has signalled it may soon follow suit, though both remain members of the Commonwealth.

An August survey showed 56 per cent of Jamaicans favour removing the British monarch as the head of state.