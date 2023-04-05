Coronation roles for Prince George, Camilla’s grandchildren, says Buckingham Palace

King Charles III's grandson Prince George and Queen Consort Camilla's grandchildren will be among the pages of honour at the coronation ceremony. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
30 min ago
Published
52 min ago

LONDON – King Charles’ grandson Prince George and the grandchildren of the Queen Consort Camilla will play major roles in the coronation of the British monarch in May, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday.

Prince George, 9, the eldest son of heir to the throne Prince William, will be one of the King’s four pages of honour who will accompany him at the grand ceremony on May 6, and join the procession through the nave of London’s Westminster Abbey.

“We’re all very excited about Prince George’s role in the coronation. It will be an incredibly special moment,” a Kensington Palace spokesman said.

Camilla’s four pages will be made up of her grandchildren Freddy Parker Bowles, and Gus and Louis Lopes, as well as her great-nephew Arthur Elliot.

British newspapers previously reported that the Queen Consort wanted her grandchildren to play significant roles, even though their parents are the children from her marriage to her first husband, Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles.

The announcement came as the Palace also released details of the invitation to “The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla”, which will be sent out to the more than 2,000 coronation guests, along with a new photograph of the couple.

The description on the invitation is the first time that King Charles’ second wife has been officially referred to as “Queen Camilla”.

Her status was only made clear in February 2022 when the late Queen Elizabeth said on the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne that she wanted Camilla to be known as queen consort when then Prince Charles became king.

The royal invitation was designed by heraldic artist and manuscript illuminator Andrew Jamieson, who hand-painted it in watercolour and gouache. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

The Palace also said the invitation’s artwork, designed by heraldic artist Andrew Jamieson, was hand-painted in watercolour and gouache, and features a motif of the Green Man – an ancient figure from British folklore.

Flowers on the invitation, which will be made from recycled cards, will appear in groupings of three – a nod to the King being the third monarch to be called Charles – and it will also feature a lion, a unicorn and a boar, taken from the royal couple’s coats of arms. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Coronation of Britain's King Charles to be celebrated with street parties, light shows
UK’s Queen consort Camilla: From palace margins to royal limelight

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top