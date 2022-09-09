From Elizabeth to Charles: How will Britain's new king take the throne?

LONDON - Queen Elizabeth's death at the age of 96 marks the start of a tumultuous 10 days for Britain that will see a queen buried, a nation mourn its longest-reigning monarch, and a new king proclaimed.

Within hours, Charles, the eldest of Elizabeth's four children, will be formally proclaimed king in a ceremony dating back hundreds of years. At 73, he is the oldest person to accede to the throne in British history.

Flags are already flying at half mast as the country embarks on a period of national mourning.

Normal politics will be suspended as tributes flow in from around the world. In London, the Queen's coffin will be placed in Westminster Hall prior to her state funeral, which will be marked by a public holiday.

The next two weeks will be a jolt for a country accustomed to being ruled by the same monarch for more than 70 years - longer than 85 per cent of the population have been alive.

Charles will now have to steer the near-immutable institution of monarchy in a country that has altered beyond recognition since his mother's accession.

His kingdom faces potential breakup, as Scotland presses for independence, and an uncertain position in the world after leaving the European Union.

Here's a guide to how the early days of Charles's reign are expected to play out. Details are still subject to change:

How is a new king made?

By law, Charles automatically became King the moment his mother died. Formal recognition will come from the so-called Accession Council, usually convened within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign.

The group includes members of the Privy Council - historically the sovereign's most trusted advisers. If she's in or near London, the prime minister is also likely to attend the meeting at St. James's Palace. Also present will be officials from the City of London, the capital's main financial district, and the Commonwealth, a group of nations mainly comprised of onetime members of the British Empire.

In modern times, the Privy Council's ranks have been drawn from politicians, aristocrats and clergy, but its origins date back to the seventh century Anglo-Saxon "Witan" or group of wise men who would advise the monarch and oversee the succession.