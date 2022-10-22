Boris Johnson returns to UK in bid for rapid political comeback

LONDON - Boris Johnson returned to Britain from holiday on Saturday to consider an audacious bid for a second term as prime minister in a race that could pit him against his former finance minister whose resignation in July helped drive him out of office.

Potential candidates to replace Prime Minister Liz Truss, who quit on Thursday after six weeks in office, were embarking on a frantic weekend of lobbying to secure enough nominations to enter the leadership contest before Monday’s deadline.

Mr Johnson, who was on holiday in the Caribbean when Ms Truss resigned, has not commented publicly about a bid for his old job. He has received the support of dozens of Conservative lawmakers, but needs 100 nominations to be considered.

Trade department minister James Duddridge said on Friday Johnson told him he was “up for it”.

He said on Saturday that Mr Johnson had secured 100 nominations, although a Reuters tally put him at just above 40 and Mr Rishi Sunak, a former finance minister whose decision to resign helped bring Mr Johnson down, at more than 110.

The new prime minister, a post that will have changed hands three times in four years, faces a huge inbox after Ms Truss’ economic plans caused turmoil in bond markets, raised government borrowing costs and added further strains to households and businesses already struggling with a cost-of-living crisis.

The Sunday Times reported Mr Sunak, for now the bookmakers’ favourite, and Johnson could meet late on Saturday. It did not give details on any planned discussions.

Only former defence minister Penny Mordaunt has formally declared she will run, although a Reuters tally showed she only had 22 nominations so far before Monday’s 1300 GMT deadline.

Mr Johnson was booed by some passengers on the plane to Britain, a Sky News reporter on the flight reported. Wearing a dark jacket and backpack, Johnson waved to photographers after landing at London’s Gatwick Airport and before driving away.

Polarising

It would be a stunning comeback for the former journalist and ex-mayor of London, who left Downing Street shrouded in scandal, saying fellow party lawmakers “changed the rules halfway through” to prevent him serving a full term.

In a boost to Sunak, another potential contender, trade minister Kemi Badenoch who ran in an leadership race earlier this year, backed the former finance minister and so ruled herself out from another bid for the top job.

The prospect of another Johnson premiership is a polarising issue for many in the Conservative Party, which is deeply divided after seeing off four prime ministers in six years.