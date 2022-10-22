Sunak and Johnson leading in race to be UK’s next PM

LONDON – The race to be Britain’s next leader could boil down to a contest between ex-prime minister Boris Johnson and his former finance minister, Mr Rishi Sunak, with both Conservative Party MPs reportedly reaching the threshold of 100 nominations required to make a bid.

While Mr Sunak had secured the support of 100 Tory Members of Parliament (MPs) by late on Friday, a person familiar with the discussions in Mr Johnson’s camp said on Saturday that the former journalist and ex-mayor of London had also stitched up more than the 100 backers needed to make a bid. However, only 45 have made a public show of support for Mr Johnson so far.

Neither Mr Sunak nor Mr Johnson has publicly declared they are running. But Mr James Duddridge, one of Mr Johnson’s closest allies in Parliament, said he had been in contact with his old boss via WhatsApp on a potential bid. “He said... ‘We are going to do this. I’m up for it’,” Mr Duddridge said.

Cabinet member Penny Mordaunt was the first Tory to formally declare her candidacy, after the UK’s ruling party was forced into a second leadership contest following the dramatic resignation of Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss on Thursday. However, she has the support of only 19 MPs so far, according to public statements from MPs.

Mr Johnson, who was on holiday in the Caribbean when Ms Truss resigned, was seen leaving London’s Gatwick Airport on Saturday. He was expected to engage in frantic lobbying over the weekend.

A maximum of three Tory MPs will be able to run in the leadership contest, as the party has set a threshold of 100 MPs for candidates to even get on the ballot paper, and there are a total of 357 MPs in the party.

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat, who ran for leader himself after Mr Johnson was toppled in July, issued a thinly veiled appeal to the scandal-tainted ex-leader to stay out of the race.

“This is no time for political games, for settling scores, or for looking backwards,” Mr Tugendhat said as he also endorsed Mr Sunak late on Friday.

Six Cabinet ministers are backing Mr Johnson, including Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, while Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg is going with “#BorisOrBust”.

Separately, Ms Kemi Badenoch, the International Trade Secretary, and Ms Suella Braverman, the former home secretary, are understood to be considering backing Mr Johnson. Another former home secretary, Ms Priti Patel, has also come out in support of Mr Johnson.

The Sunak and Johnson camps are reportedly seeking talks to see if there is scope for a unity deal, though there is plenty of bad blood between the two.

Mr Sunak resigned as Mr Johnson’s finance minister over a series of scandals – including “Partygate”, where Conservative Party members and Downing Street staffers were found to have violated curbs on gatherings at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the appointment of a deputy chief whip accused of sexual misconduct – which eventually led to Mr Johnson’s ouster.

But polling company YouGov found that three in five voters now want an early general election, in line with demands from opposition parties, as Britons struggle with a worsening cost-of-living crisis. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG