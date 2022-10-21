Selection of new British PM exposes deep rifts within Conservative Party

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
British Prime Minister Liz Truss delivering a resignation statement outside 10 Downing Street in London on Oct 20, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON – The race to succeed outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who resigned on Thursday after just 45 days in office, is now in full swing in London, with candidates scrambling to attract the necessary support among MPs of the Conservative Party.

But although Britain’s ruling party is determined to have a very quick selection process with a successor installed as early as the end of next week, the deep national wounds exposed by the disastrous Truss administration are unlikely to be easily healed.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top