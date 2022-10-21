Selection of new British PM exposes deep rifts within Conservative Party

LONDON – The race to succeed outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who resigned on Thursday after just 45 days in office, is now in full swing in London, with candidates scrambling to attract the necessary support among MPs of the Conservative Party.

But although Britain’s ruling party is determined to have a very quick selection process with a successor installed as early as the end of next week, the deep national wounds exposed by the disastrous Truss administration are unlikely to be easily healed.