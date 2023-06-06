Accounting for war: The climate impact of conflict in Ukraine

LONDON - The war in Ukraine is deepening the climate crisis at a time when global greenhouse gas emissions are already running at a record high, according to a report by carbon accounting experts who have tallied the overall impact of the conflict.

The report, which is due to be released on the sidelines of the United Nations climate summit in Bonn this week, calculates that the first 12 months of the war would have triggered a net increase of 120 million tonnes of greenhouse gases, equivalent to the annual output of a country such as Belgium.

A group of researchers led by Dutch expert Lennard de Klerk looked at a range of contributors to emissions, from fuel used by vehicles to forest fires to changes in energy use in Europe and the future reconstruction of buildings and infrastructure.

“We didn’t expect the emissions of war would be so significant, and it’s not only the warfare itself that contributes to the emissions, but it’s also the future reconstruction of the destroyed infrastructure,” Mr de Klerk told Reuters by phone from his home in Hungary near the border with Ukraine.

Carbon accounting will be in focus at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai this year as countries assess progress against climate goals agreed in Paris in 2015, and Mr de Klerk said it was crucial that military emissions are included.

“Emissions of conflicts and military emissions are often overlooked,” he said.

“The aim that we all should have is to get to net zero by 2050, including the military, but if you don’t know what the military emissions are, it’s very difficult to start work on policies to reduce them.”

The report – Climate Damage Caused By Russia’s War in Ukraine – was funded by the European Climate Foundation and the Environmental Policy and Advocacy Initiative in Ukraine.

Gas leaks and bombs

According to the report, seen by Reuters, almost half of the net increase in emissions since the Ukraine war started in February 2022 are linked to the anticipated reconstruction of buildings, roads and factories damaged in the fighting.

About 19 per cent of the emissions, meanwhile, come from military activities such as burning fuel in vehicles, making and firing ammunition and the construction of concrete fortifications.

The overall tally included greenhouse gas emissions from outside Ukraine linked to the conflict, such as gas leaks from the sabotaged Nord Stream pipeline, the re-routing of international flights, as well as the movement of refugees.

“If you look at the environmental costs of what’s happening in Ukraine, that war is a catastrophe when it comes to carbon emissions,” said Mr James Appathurai, Nato’s deputy assistant secretary-general for emerging security challenges.