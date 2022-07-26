Russian gas cut to Europe hits economic hopes after Ukraine grain deal

KYIV (REUTERS) - Russia will cut gas supplies to Europe once again in a blow to countries that have supported Ukraine, just as there was hope that economic pressures could ease this week with the resumption of Black Sea grain exports.

The first ships from Ukraine may set sail in days under a deal agreed last Friday, the United Nations said, despite a Russian air strike over the weekend against the Ukrainian port of Odesa.

Soaring energy costs and the threat of hunger faced by millions in poorer nations show how the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II, now in its sixth month, is having an impact far from Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military on Tuesday (July 26) reported Russian cruise missile strikes in the south, and that Ukrainian forces have hit enemy targets.

Russia's defence ministry did not immediately reply to an out-of-hours request for comment.

President Vladimir Putin warned the West earlier this month that sanctions risked triggering huge global energy price rises.

Russian energy giant Gazprom, citing instructions from an industry watchdog, on Monday said gas flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would fall to 33 million cubic metres per day from Wednesday.

That is half of the current flows, which are already only 40 per cent of normal capacity. Prior to the war, Europe imported about 40 per cent of its gas and 30 per cent of its oil from Russia.

The Kremlin says the gas disruption is the result of maintenance issues and Western sanctions, while the European Union has accused Russia of energy blackmail.

Germany said it sees no technical reason for the latest reduction.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the Kremlin is waging an "open gas war" against Europe.

Politicians in Europe have repeatedly said Russia could cut off gas this winter.

It is a step that would thrust Germany into recession and hurt consumers already hit by soaring inflation.

Moscow says it is not interested in a complete stoppage of gas supplies to Europe.