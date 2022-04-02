How will Ukraine crisis affect global energy supplies as climate change impacts intensify?

Everyone is feeling the pinch: soaring petrol prices and a painful jump in electricity bills.

The war in Ukraine, in addition to the terrible human cost, has upended the world's energy system and the price spikes are symbolic of a global scramble for fossil fuel supplies as nations in Europe and elsewhere rush to replace Russian energy exports.

The crisis, building on a surge in fossil fuel prices last year, underscores the world's deep dependency on coal, oil and gas.

