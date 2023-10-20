Canada has withdrawn 41 diplomats from India -foreign minister

OTTAWA -Canada has withdrawn 41 diplomats from India amid a dispute over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Thursday.

Joly told a news conference that India had threatened to revoke the diplomats' official status by Friday.

New Delhi last month asked Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cited what he said was credible evidence of a potential link between Indian agents and the murder in June of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, who was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in a Vancouver suburb.

India has dismissed as absurd Trudeau's suspicions that its agents were linked to the murder of Nijjar, a Canadian citizen whom New Delhi had labeled a "terrorist." REUTERS