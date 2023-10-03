Speaking of Asia Podcast: Behind the murder in Canada of an anti-India Sikh

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York, U.S., September 21, 2023 as tensions escalate following Canada's announcement that it was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in June. PHOTO: ST FILE
Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Updated
16 min ago
Published
25 min ago

Synopsis: Join The Straits Times’ associate editor and senior Asia columnist Ravi Velloor, as he distills his experience from four decades of covering the continent.

In this podcast, which comes after the bombshell accusation thrown by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Indian agents were likely involved in the June murder of a Canadian advocating Sikh separatism in India, he discusses the issues involved with Terry Milewski, a veteran Canadian journalist who has covered Sikh militancy and the separatist issue for four decades. 

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:40 Who killed Hardeep Nijjar?

7:00 Looking for the ‘smoking gun’

10:55 How the Sikh community has reacted.

17:20 Where’s the ‘Khalistan’ movement today

22:00 Canada’s ‘deadliest terrorist attack’

30:54 Trudeau’s high-stakes 

34:15 ‘Canada’s Indo Pacific policy is sunk’

Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Fa’izah Sani

---

---

