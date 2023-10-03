Speaking of Asia Podcast: Behind the murder in Canada of an anti-India Sikh

Synopsis: Join The Straits Times’ associate editor and senior Asia columnist Ravi Velloor, as he distills his experience from four decades of covering the continent.
In this podcast, which comes after the bombshell accusation thrown by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Indian agents were likely involved in the June murder of a Canadian advocating Sikh separatism in India, he discusses the issues involved with Terry Milewski, a veteran Canadian journalist who has covered Sikh militancy and the separatist issue for four decades.
Highlights (click/tap above):
3:40 Who killed Hardeep Nijjar?
7:00 Looking for the ‘smoking gun’
10:55 How the Sikh community has reacted.
17:20 Where’s the ‘Khalistan’ movement today
22:00 Canada’s ‘deadliest terrorist attack’
30:54 Trudeau’s high-stakes
34:15 ‘Canada’s Indo Pacific policy is sunk’
Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Fa’izah Sani
Edited by: Fa’izah Sani
Follow Speaking Of Asia Podcast every second Friday of the month on our Asian Insider Podcast channel here:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Ravi Velloor’s columns: https://str.sg/3xRP
Ravi Velloor on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RaviVelloor
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i4Y3
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!