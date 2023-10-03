Speaking of Asia Podcast: Behind the murder in Canada of an anti-India Sikh

Synopsis: Join The Straits Times’ associate editor and senior Asia columnist Ravi Velloor, as he distills his experience from four decades of covering the continent.

In this podcast, which comes after the bombshell accusation thrown by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Indian agents were likely involved in the June murder of a Canadian advocating Sikh separatism in India, he discusses the issues involved with Terry Milewski, a veteran Canadian journalist who has covered Sikh militancy and the separatist issue for four decades.