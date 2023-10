In the annals of Indian anti-terror law enforcement, the July 1992 arrest of Lal Singh under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act by Mumbai police is regarded as something of a landmark.

India’s Intelligence Bureau (IB) had relayed information that the dreaded Sikh militant, who figured in the country’s most wanted list, was on a train headed to the metropolis. He was said to have a trunk full of explosives with him, and be wearing clothes of a particular colour.