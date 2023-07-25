British Airways passengers fed KFC chicken – a leg each – on 12-hour flight to London

It was not originally on the menu, but one chicken leg from KFC was all that passengers on a British Airways flight got on a 12-hour flight to London due to a catering snafu.

An account in the travel blog One Mile At A Time said the incident happened last Sunday.

Mr Ben Schlappig, who wrote about what happened, said British Airways Flight 252 was about to fly out of Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos Islands – a British overseas territory in the Atlantic ocean – when its crew learnt it had a catering problem.

The plane’s catering carts were not properly chilled, so all the food meant for the 12-hour flight to London had to be thrown out.

After the plane landed in Nassau, in the Bahamas, for a stopover, the crew arranged alternative catering – several buckets of chicken from KFC.

Both business class and economy passengers got the same meal – fried chicken.

An Instagram video showed flight attendants holding KFC buckets and handing out chicken legs to passengers on business class.

A Twitter post, meanwhile, showed a “lucky passenger” with two pieces of chicken.