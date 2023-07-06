‘Bloody, dirty plane’: Air France passenger endures 7-hr flight with smell of rotting blood

For seven hours, a journalist on an Air France flight had to endure the smell of rotting blood mixed with traces of faeces after the airline’s crew failed to thoroughly clean up when a passenger on a previous flight suffered a haemorrhage.

Mr Habib Battah is now talking to his lawyers to make Air France account for what he said was an “egregious” oversight.

Mr Battah was flying from Paris to Toronto on June 30 with his wife Anna and their two cats when he noticed an awful smell coming from the footwell in front of their seats. The cats were in separate carriers that were tucked into the footwell.

“It smelled like manure,” he said in an interview later with CNN.

He thought one of his cats might have soiled itself. But when he checked their carriers, he noticed that the carpet beneath was soaked in something red.

He flagged one of the flight attendants who handed him wet wipes.

“I started wiping, and it was red, blood red, and it kept coming up red. I was like, ‘What the hell is this?’ I just wanted to see what it was,” he said.

As Mr Battah was furiously cleaning the carpet, one of the pilots radioed Air France’s office in Paris, and he was told that a man on a Paris-Boston flight the day before had suffered a “haemorrhage”.

The pilot on that earlier flight had requested that the row where the passenger sat be cleaned, but the cleaners apparently forgot to scrub the floor as well.

Mr Battah noticed that the blood had seeped through one of his cat carriers.

He rued that only one flight attendant seemed flustered by what he, his wife and cats had to go through. The rest were indifferent.

They just gave him and his wife two small bottles of Evian water and two blankets from business class to put on the floor, with powder to soak up the blood, he said.