Air pollution missing from two-thirds of national climate plans

LAGOS/LONDON – Poorer countries in Africa are ahead of most rich nations when it comes to recognising clean air and its health benefits in their national climate plans – but their goals need to be backed with clear policies, action and finance, researchers said.

A new report named Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Mali, Togo and Ghana among the leading countries that have included air quality concerns in their climate action plans submitted to the United Nations, known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs).

The scorecard, released on Wednesday by the Global Climate and Health Alliance (GCHA), found that 14 of the top 15 countries were low- or middle-income nations, led by Colombia and Mali, with Chile the only high-income country.

Yet overall, only 51 of the 170 NDCs – or fewer than a third of those analysed – referred to the health impacts of air pollution, the report said.

That means 6 billion people live in countries where the synergies between healthy air and climate have yet to be recognised in NDCs, it added. Several nations performing well on the scorecard also suffer high mortality from air pollution.

Air pollution – mostly caused by the burning of fossil fuels – causes more than 6.5 million deaths a year globally, a figure that is on the rise, according to a study published last year in the Lancet Planetary Health journal.

“Omitting air pollution considerations from NDCs is a missed opportunity for the planet, for people and for economies,” said Ms Jessica Beagley, policy lead at the GCHA, a coalition of health and environment non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and health professional organisations.

In early December, the UN COP28 climate summit in Dubai will be the first to dedicate a day to health, as more countries recognise and seek to tackle the health risks associated with climate change, such as increases in heat stress and malaria.

The annual conference will also host a ministerial dialogue on tackling the interlinked problems.

But civil society activists expressed concern that the first draft of a COP28 declaration on climate and health – whose final version governments will be asked to sign up to – did not specifically refer to air pollution.

The GCHA report said clean air policies, such as transitioning to renewable energy and using cleaner cooking fuels indoors, have the potential to reduce health impacts and costs from problems like asthma and heart disease.

“Once you can start framing climate action in terms of health and dollars, that obviously builds much more support,” said Ms Beagley.

She said that the NDCs provide a “snapshot” of national climate priorities and the scorecard awarded points for things like recognising air pollution’s health impacts, identifying actions to address it and weighing up the potential benefits.