EU climate divisions give foretaste of fight looming at COP28

BRUSSELS – A hard-won deal on the European Union’s negotiating stance for 2023’s United Nations climate talks has revealed regional rifts that anticipate global tensions at the COP28 summit.

Diplomats from the 27 EU countries spent weeks debating their COP28 position before their climate ministers agreed on Monday to push for deals to phase out carbon dioxide (CO2)-emitting fossil fuels, triple production of renewable energy and halt the building of coal power plants.

The stance sets the EU up to be among the most ambitious major economies at the COP28 gathering of nearly 200 countries, which begins on Nov 30.

But even EU countries clashed over how ambitious to be – and their ministers were locked in talks into the evening on Monday. The fault lines tended to fall between wealthier EU members seeking rapid climate action, and poorer economies concerned about the cost of quitting fossil fuels.

The toughest issue concerns fossil fuels – with the EU only agreeing to support a phase-out of coal, oil and gas after Poland, the Czech Republic and other nations won a concession that provides certain industrial sectors with the option to keep consuming fossil fuels if technologies are used to abate – meaning capture – the resulting emissions.

EU countries also disagreed over how fast to phase-out fossil fuels subsidies, eventually approving a vague deal with exemptions and no end date after some countries objected to a proposed 2025 deadline.

The disputes are a foretaste of the fights to come at COP28, where Europe’s call to stop burning CO2-emitting fuels will run into the arguments of the world’s biggest fossil fuels producers, consumers, as well as poorer nations that say they cannot cut CO2 emissions fast enough without significantly more financial support from wealthy nations.

Tensions are building. In a document submitted to the UN’s climate secretariat (UNFCCC) in September, Russia said it would oppose a phase-out.

“We oppose any provisions or outcomes that somehow discriminate or call for phase-out of any specific energy source or fossil fuel type,” the document said.

Another submission, by Saudi Arabia, did not explicitly mention a fossil fuels phase-out. Saudi Arabia was among those to resist a proposal to phase down fossil fuels during 2022’s UN climate talks.

‘Not very hopeful’

The resistance shows how hard it will be to strike an ambitious climate deal at COP28.

“I am not very hopeful,” Mr Carlos Fuller, UN climate negotiator for Belize, said of the fossil fuels phase-out – which Belize supports.

“I just see new exploration, new contracts being given out around the world, in both developed and developing countries,” he told Reuters.