Trudeau links murder of Sikh separatist to Indian government, triggering diplomatic row

NEW DELHI - India and Canada expelled senior diplomats and traded charges as ties plunged to a new low after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked Indian government agents to the June murder of a Canadian, who is a Sikh separatist activist, on Canadian soil.

India dismissed the allegations as “absurd” and “motivated” as it expelled a Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move, hours after an Indian diplomat was expelled from Canada.

Mr Trudeau told Canada’s House of Commons, or Lower House of Parliament, on Monday that “Canadian security agencies had been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar”.

“Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” added Mr Trudeau.

Mr Nijjar was gunned down outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara (or temple) in British Columbia on June 18.

Ties had already been strained for some time between the two countries. India has concerns over separatist activities in Canada.

Mr Trudeau had also sought to raise the latest allegations of Indian involvement in Mr Nijjar’s murder with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit.

He said on Monday that Canadian intelligence and security agencies had also shared “deep concerns with their Indian counterparts”.

Canada is yet to reveal details of what its leads are of Indian government involvement in Mr Nijjar’s death.

On Tuesday morning, Mr Trudeau said Canada will follow the evidence and “hold people to account”.

“The government of India needs to take this matter with the utmost seriousness,” he told reporters on his way to a Cabinet meeting.

“We are not looking to provoke or escalate,” he said. “We are simply laying out the facts as we understand them, and we want to work with the government of India to lay everything clear and to ensure that there is proper process.”