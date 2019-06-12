The Big Story: How HDB home buyers can book flats early and tougher NUS penalties for sexual misconduct

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Wednesday's (June 12) episode, Housing Correspondent Rachel Au-Yong will discuss how potential home owners can now book flats as early as a day after their application via the enhanced Re-Offer of Balance Flats exercise.

Education Correspondent Amelia Teng and journalist Jolene Ang will talk about the new and tougher punishments on National University of Singapore students who commit sexual offences, after the university accepted recommendations made by a review committee.

Topics covered in previous episodes included the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, the Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, the impact of US-China's trade war on Singapore, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's report card, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.