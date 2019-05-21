The Big Story: What Google's Huawei ban means for users, the RTS Link and Indonesia's election result

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In Tuesday's (May 21) episode, Tech editor Irene Tham discusses the implications of Huawei being barred from Google updates while Foreign editor Jeremy Au Yong talks about Mr Joko Widodo's re-election as Indonesia's president.

Lastly, Political correspondent Adrian Lim shares more on Singapore and Malaysia's signed agreement to defer construction of the planned Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

The Big Story debuted on May 6.

Topics covered in the first few episodes included the Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, the impact of US-China's trade war on Singapore, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's report card, points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.