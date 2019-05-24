The Big Story: How the US-China trade war affects you and Singapore's mega pre-schools

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Friday's (May 24) episode, senior enterprise correspondent Tan Ee Lyn and business journalist Sue-Ann Tan discuss how the US-China trade war will affect certain sectors in Singapore and consumers, and how there is a silver lining for Singapore's economy despite the impact.

Meanwhile, education correspondent Amelia Teng will talk about mega pre-schools in Singapore and how it will help meet burgeoning demand in the nation.

The Big Story debuted on May 6.

Topics covered in previous episodes included the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's report card, points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Alyssa Woo, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.