The Big Story: COI findings on Aloysius Pang's death, stiffer penalties proposed for recalcitrant drink-drivers

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new daily talk show, starting on Monday (May 6).

The Big Story, broadcast daily at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discuss the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In Monday's pilot episode, journalist Lim Min Zhang will talk about the late Singapore actor Aloysius Pang's death and the findings of the Committee of Inquiry regarding the training accident in January.

Senior correspondent Zaihan Mohamed Yusof will discuss the proposed changes to the Road Traffic Act, which includes stiffer penalties for recalcitrant motorists who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Travel correspondent Clara Lock will explore the topic of the top couchsurfing hosts here.

ST editor Warren Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holding's English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, will talk about the recently revamped newsroom and its latest digital offerings.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the first episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.