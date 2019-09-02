Grab drivers can now earn extra cash by delivering parcels under a pilot programme

SINGAPORE - Some Grab drivers can now earn extra cash even when not ferrying passengers - by delivering parcels.

The GrabExpress Car pilot programme, launched on Monday (Sept 2), gives up to 10 per cent of Grab's private-hire vehicle and taxi driver partners the chance to provide on-demand door-to-door courier services during off-peak commute hours.

Between 10am and 4pm each day, they can accept GrabExpress jobs directly from their driver app if they choose to opt in to the programme.

The company hopes to extend this programme to every Grab driver in the near future.

GrabExpress is the ride-hailing firm's delivery service. It was first launched late last year, but was limited to its motorcycle fleet. Extending the service to cars allows for the delivery of larger and heavier items.

Mr Yee Wee Tang, country head of Grab Singapore, said: "We are excited about this pilot as we are always looking for new opportunities for our driver-partners to earn more, regardless of the time of the day. The pilot will also help us meet the demand from consumers for an easy, on-demand option for bulky items delivery."

He said the programme "aligns with the car-lite vision of the Singapore government, where we aim to improve the logistics network without adding more cars to the road by utilising the existing vehicles".

Related Story Grab takes strategic stake in Ninja Van to boost logistics network

Related Story E-commerce boom reshaping delivery sector in Singapore

Related Story WhiteCoat partners Grab for faster medication delivery service

He added that the pilot would not have been possible without support from the Land Transport Authority, Digital Industry Singapore, National Private Hire Vehicle Association and National Taxi Association.

Mr Ang Hin Kee, adviser of the National Private Hire Vehicles Association, welcomed the news.

He said: "This was what the association had called for - to allow private-hire drivers to perform other forms of delivery services to maximise the vehicle's usage while on the road. This reduces empty cruising while waiting for jobs to come in, especially during the off-peak periods. Grab drivers can now have more ways to supplement their income and improve their earnings."