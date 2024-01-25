From Japan to the world: How to translate a game

TOKYO - Behind the global success of Japanese video games lies a delicate task: Appealing to overseas players whose expectations on issues such as sexism are increasingly influencing the content of major titles.

With the majority of sales for big games now outside Japan, everything from slang words to characters’ costumes must be carefully considered for a global audience.

It is a complex process that has come a long way since the “Wild West” of the 1980s and 90s, one high-profile “localisation” team told AFP.

“There were no rules, no ‘industry standards’, and the quality of localisation could vary greatly from one title to the next,” said the SEGA of America team who worked on “Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth” – the latest title in the hit “Yakuza” series, releasing on Jan 26.

Back then, translators faced constraints including too-small text boxes, and sometimes game developers did the job themselves in less-than-perfect English.

It also meant that many games from the era, especially dialogue-heavy ones, never made it out of Japan.

“Thankfully, the industry – and perhaps more importantly consumers – have changed a lot since those days, and we are now able to be more faithful to the cultural and emotional content of Japanese games than ever,” the SEGA team said.

Localisation is now integral to the design process, with international gamers in mind from the start.

One key example is “how Japanese game developers dress their heroines” as the #MeToo movement changes mindsets, said Franck Genty, senior localisation manager at Japanese game giant Bandai Namco.

“We tell them that the cleavage is a bit too exposed, or the skirt is a bit too short,” he told AFP.

“Before, they weren’t very flexible, but they’ve become more proactive on such subjects.”