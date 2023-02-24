War game shows US, Japan rolling back Chinese invasion of Taiwan, but at terrible cost

The United States and Japan will be able to roll back a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, but not without suffering heavy losses in just two weeks of fighting.

A tabletop wargame conducted by Japan’s Sasakawa Peace Foundation showed the US losing up to 19 ships and about 400 warplanes and seeing close to 11,000 of its soldiers either killed or wounded.

China, on the other hand, paid for its attempt to seize Taiwan with 156 warships, including two aircraft carriers, 168 fighter jets and over 40,000 soldiers, either killed or wounded.

Japan, meanwhile, lost 144 warplanes, 15 ships and some 2,500 soldiers.

Taiwan saw some 13,000 soldiers killed or wounded and 18 ships and 200 planes lost.

In the end, after so much loss for all sides, Taiwan remained a self-ruled island.

The war exercise – held in January – was reported by Japan’s Nikkei newspaper this week.

The simulation imagined an attempt by China to invade Taiwan via an amphibious assault in 2026.

It assumes a scenario where China establishes a command centre for the invasion, and the US responds by sending its aircraft carrier battle groups to areas in and around Taiwan.

Japan is roped into the conflict, as it allows US troops to use its military bases and civilian airports and declares the invasion as an “existential threat”, as China attacks these bases with missiles.

After two weeks, China is seen being overwhelmed by the joint US-Japan response and resistance in Taiwan. Its military supply from the mainland is cut off and it is unable to gain control of the airspace over Taiwan.

The result of this exercise mirrors a similar one done in 2022 by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a Washington think tank, that sees China losing in most of the 24 scenarios it tested.