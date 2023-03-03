An e-sports school in Japan stumbles on a way to get dropouts back in class

TOKYO – Wataru Yoshida had had enough. He wasn’t going back to school.

He disliked his teachers, chafed against the rules and was bored by his classes. So in the middle of 2020, as Japan’s schools reopened after pandemic closings, Wataru decided to stay home and play video games all day.

“He just declared, ‘I’m getting nothing from school,’” said his mother, Ms Kae Yoshida.

Now, after more than a year out of the classroom, Wataru, 16, has returned to school, though not a normal one. He and around two dozen teenagers like him are part of the inaugural class of Japan’s first e-sports high school, a private institution in Tokyo that opened last year.

The academy, which mixes traditional class work with hours of intensive video game training, was founded with the intention of feeding the growing global demand for professional gamers. But educators believe they have stumbled onto something more valuable: a model for getting students like Wataru back in school.

“School refusal” – chronic absenteeism often linked to anxiety or bullying – has been a preoccupation in Japan since the early 1990s, when educators first noticed that more than 1 per cent of elementary and middle school students had effectively dropped out. The number has since more than doubled.

Other countries like the United States have reported higher rates, but it is difficult to make direct comparisons because of varying definitions of absenteeism.

Japanese schools can feel like hostile environments for children who don’t fit in. Pressure to conform – from teachers and peers alike – is high. In extreme cases, schools have demanded that children dye their naturally brown hair black to match other pupils’, or dictated the color of their underwear.

Making matters worse, counsellors, social workers and psychologists are rare in schools, said Dr Keiko Nakamura, an associate professor of psychology at Tohoku Fukushi University. Teachers are expected to perform those roles in addition to their other duties.

As they struggle to address school refusal, educators have experimented with different models, including distance learning. In December, Tokyo announced that it would open a school in the metaverse. Promotional photos looked as if they were straight out of a Japanese role-playing game.

Frustrated parents with means have turned to private schools, including so-called free schools that emphasize socialization and encourage children to create their own course of study. The E-Sports High School students, however, mostly found their own way to the school.

For them, it seemed like a potential haven. But for their parents, it was a last resort. Once the school realized it was tapping into an unexpected demographic of absentee students, it invested considerable effort in soothing parental concerns.

At an information session in February 2022, a PowerPoint presentation explained that the school’s lesson plans met national educational standards, and administrators addressed concerns like video game addiction and career prospects for professional gamers.

Two months later, at the start of the Japanese school year in April, 22 boys, accompanied by dark-suited parents and grandparents, gathered for an entrance ceremony at the school’s gaming campus. It is a sleek pod – half spaceship, half motherboard, with glass floors and a ceiling circuited with green neon tubes – on the eighth floor of a building in the bustling Shibuya district.