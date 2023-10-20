Singapore eyes a slice of South-east Asia’s $6.9 billion gaming pie

SINGAPORE - Singapore has set its sights on South-east Asia’s video gaming market, which is now worth US$5 billion (S$6.9 billion) and is backed by 270 million gamers.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan made the statement of intent at Gamescom Asia, a regional spin-off of one of the world’s largest gaming trade shows. It is expected to bring together 30,000 gamers and developers at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre show floor between Thursday and Sunday.

The convention, the third edition here, has doubled the number of exhibitors since 2022 to more than 150, filling two show halls – one each for business and gamers. It will showcase, among other titles, the latest games such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Spider-Man 2.

The show’s expansion mirrors Singapore’s booming gaming sector, now the fastest-growing field driving the nation’s digital economy, according to a digitalisation report published by the Infocomm Media Development Authority in October.

Gaming grew at compound annual growth rates of 70 per cent annually between 2017 and 2022, ahead of e-commerce and online services.

Mr Tan said in his opening speech on Friday that Singapore can be a hub for the gaming and e-sports markets in Asia, which is home to more than half of the world’s gamers.

Singapore’s video game and e-sports revenues are expected to grow at an annual rate of 14 per cent in 2023 and 10 per cent by 2027, he said, citing figures from Statista.

In a bid to put its name on the map, Singapore partnered with the International Olympic Committee to host the inaugural Olympic E-sports Week in June, with more than 60 nations represented in 10 virtual sports titles, said Mr Tan.

Japanese game developer Capcom also picked Singapore for its Street Fighter 6 tournament, which has drawn hundreds of players to Suntec during Gamescom to compete for a spot in the upcoming world finals.