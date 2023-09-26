Victoria would be proud: MMA fighter Angela Lee on late sister and mental health initiative

SINGAPORE – In the rough and tumble world of mixed martial arts (MMA), fighters often seem unbreakable and invincible – mean machines who push their bodies to the limits in the pursuit of victory.

But beneath the chiselled abs and muscles are people who are very much like the rest of us – individuals who deal with stress and mental health issues – insists One Championship superstar Angela Lee. And Lee wants to let her fellow fighters, and athletes, know that it is okay to show weakness and ask for help.

Last Tuesday, the 27-year-old sent shockwaves when she revealed that she had tried to take her own life six years ago in a personal essay for The Players’ Tribune, while also confirming that her sister Victoria died by suicide last December.

In an emotional interview with The Straits Times a week later, Lee said: “As fighters, we have to portray this image that we’re the best in the world, where we’re so strong, where we’re on top of the world.

“What I would say to fighters out there is... we have to do this image for our profession. But make sure that you give yourself an outlet to show how you really feel to be who you really are, whether that outlet be through friends or family or coach, or through just journaling, getting those feelings out there. You can’t keep it all bottled up for so long.”