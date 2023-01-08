Singapore MMA fighter Victoria Lee, younger sister of ONE star Angela Lee, dies at 18

SINGAPORE - Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Victoria Lee, the younger sibling of One Championship stars Angela and Christian, has died. She was 18.

Her death on Dec 26 in Hawaii was announced by sister Angela, One’s atomweight MMA world champion, on Saturday.

“She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” said Angela in a post on Instagram. “We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same.”

The cause of death was not stated. A celebration of her life has been scheduled for Jan 22 before her burial.

Angela requested “grace and respect” for her family, and urged everyone to “check on your loved ones”.

“Keep checking on them. Give them hugs and tell them how much they mean to you. You just never know,” she said.

Victoria was touted as one of the most promising MMA stars in the world. She made her debut at the Fists of Fury event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in February 2021, three months short of her 17th birthday, beating Thai fighter Sunisa Srisen via a rear-naked choke before winning her next two fights also through finishes.

In an interview before her debut, Victoria told The Straits Times that she would never face her elder sister in an MMA contest and was “not trying to chase her or break any records”.

“I’m just focusing on my own journey,” said the soft-spoken teenager, who graduated from Mililani High School in Hawaii last May.

Prior to her professional MMA debut with One, Victoria had claimed the 2019 International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Junior World Championship, two Pankration Junior World Championships, and a 2019 Hawaii State Wrestling Championship. She is also a 15-time North American Grappling Association Expert champion.