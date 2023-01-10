MMA: One C’ship cancels Victoria Lee’s Jan 14 bout in Bangkok, replaces it with kickboxing title fight

SINGAPORE – In the wake of mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Victoria Lee’s death, One Championship have cancelled her scheduled atomweight fight with India’s Zeba Bano at the One Fight Night 6 on Jan 14.

Instead, Saturday’s main event in Bangkok will now be Thai Superbon Singha Mawynn squaring off with Belarusian Chingiz Allazov in the featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Other notable fights include Thai Superlek Kiatmoo9 taking on Spaniard Daniel Puertas for the vacant One flyweight kickboxing world title as well as the atomweight mixed rules clash between Thai star Stamp Fairtex and French-Algerian Anissa Meksen.

MMA promotion One said a tribute video of Lee will be shared on their social media pages in the coming days and will be part of their Jan 14 broadcast.

The 18-year-old Lee’s death on Boxing Day in Hawaii was announced by her sister Angela in an Instagram post last Saturday. The cause was not stated.

She had not fought since Sept 21, 2021, when she defeated Brazilian Victoria Souza by technical knockout in Singapore.

Victoria was the younger sister of One Championship atomweight and lightweight world champions Angela, 26, and Christian, 24.

Angela and Christian were born in Vancouver, Canada, and Victoria was born in Waipahu, a town in Hawaii, to Singaporean father Ken Lee and South Korean-Canadian mother Jewelz Lee.

Although they reside in the United States, the Lees, who are coached by their parents, fight under the Singapore flag.

Their youngest brother, Adrian Lee, 17, is also set to follow in his siblings’ footsteps, as he came out victorious in his first amateur MMA title fight held in Hawaii in December 2022.