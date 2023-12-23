Turf City: A sports playground that will be missed by all, but tenants trudge on

The new Dempsey location does not have an 11-a-side pitch. Instead, there will be six five-a-side pitches, three padel courts and a cricket facility.

Co-owner Rajesh Mulani, 53, said that post-pandemic demand for his four 11-a-side fields at Turf City was good. They were fully booked from 5pm to 11pm on weekdays and the entire weekends from 8am to 11pm. The only sign of activity now is the ongoing dismantling works.

He said: “State land is always on a tenure, that is the reality. But the bummer is actually our success in creating sports momentum. The last two years... have been our all-time record years. We were more or less booked up throughout the year.

“In football alone, we had at least 30,000 players here every month. That’s a serious number of people who would come in to play the game. We are leaving behind a huge momentum.”

Mr Rajesh added: “Turf City, as a recreational sports venue, is unmatched in Singapore. Therein lies how big or how much it means to us from a sporting perspective. All the operators here were successful in building a place that had a very, very high utilisation of sports.

“That is gone now.”

Rainforest Sports Hub, another Turf City operator that had eight artificial pitches, including an 11-a-side football pitch, will no longer be offering a space for football at its new premises. It won a tender for a site adjacent to Haw Par Villa MRT station and will operate a facility for rugby.

Operations manager Angel Chan said: “Moving to Haw Par is thrilling for us and marks a new adventure, but what is sad, of course, is that the football players, our regular customers, will lose out. We hope they will find a place to continue and that we are able to tender another land meant for football.”

The Singapore Land Authority, Sport Singapore and Urban Redevelopment Authority on Dec 21 said the Government had made available more than 20 new sites through public tenders to provide additional relocation options for tenants. More than 75 per cent of Turf City tenants have found new places for their businesses ahead of the Dec 31 deadline.

To complement the strategies under its Sports Facilities Master Plan, SportSG said it aims to increase the network of sport and play spaces beyond the provision of public sport facilities. To do so, the national agency has been working closely with relevant agencies to identify sites that can be progressively tendered out for sports use, it added.