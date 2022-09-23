SLA to help Turf City tenants relocate, reiterates lease will end on Dec 31, 2023

SINGAPORE - With just 15 months left before the lease on Turf City's site runs out, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) told tenants on Friday that there will be no further extensions.

The lease has been extended twice to give tenants time to prepare to move out.

SLA said government agencies will help affected tenants with their plans to move.

The confirmation was given after the Land Transport Authority's announcement on Tuesday named Turf City as a location for one of the six MRT stations to be built in the second phase of the Cross Island Line (CRL).

The new station is expected to occupy the area currently occupied by the rugby field and netball courts in Turf City.

When operational in 2023, CRL phase two is expected to benefit more than 40,000 households.

SLA has 15 tenancy contracts in Turf City. Tenants include childcare providers, motor vehicle-related businesses and food and beverage establishments. The leases are subdivided for operators in the various trades.

According to SLA, several government agencies are helping tenants work out transition plans, including sharing information on available sites for tenders, with the affected businesses.

The Straits Times understands that SLA wants to reach out to not only its direct tenants but their sub-tenants as well.

Some operators are still hoping for a further lease extension.

One of them is Mr Joshua Goh, the owner of used car dealership New Creation Enterprise, which began operating at the Car Mall in Turf City in 2021. He said he would start looking for a new location only after September 2023, "just in case" things change.

Other tenants have moved out. Sources said as many as 20 car dealerships shuttered a year ago, when SLA announced that the Dec 31, 2023, deadline was final.

While some of these units have been taken up by newcomers, others remain empty.

Some businesses claimed that they were not officially told about the final deadline.

Ready Let's Go by Kaleidoscope, which provides early intervention programmes for children, sees around 250 children each week.

The centre's spokesman said it would not have taken up more space and invested in renovations if it knew earlier that the lease cannot be extended beyond 2023.